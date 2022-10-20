OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 91,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 243,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
OptiNose Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.08.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 65.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.
