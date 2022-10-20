OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 91,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 243,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

OptiNose Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.08.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OptiNose

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptiNose

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,003.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $84,003.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,407 shares in the company, valued at $704,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 48,225 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $171,198.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,003.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,531 shares of company stock worth $300,182 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OptiNose by 65.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

