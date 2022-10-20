Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,452.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.92%.

ORTX opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 403,116 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

