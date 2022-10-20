Orchid (OXT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.43 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $62.08 million and $2.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,120.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00057307 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00048609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

