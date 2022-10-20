Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.31

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.31 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 1935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.10.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $12.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 33.02%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.