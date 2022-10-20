Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.52

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and traded as low as $26.41. Oriental Land shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 4,751 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oriental Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land ( OTCMKTS:OLCLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $757.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.29 million. Oriental Land had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities analysts expect that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.