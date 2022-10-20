Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.52

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and traded as low as $26.41. Oriental Land shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 4,751 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oriental Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Oriental Land Trading Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 213.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Oriental Land
Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.
