Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

ORRF stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orrstown Financial Services

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading

