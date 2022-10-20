Osmosis (OSMO) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Osmosis has a market cap of $321.47 million and $6.03 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Osmosis has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

