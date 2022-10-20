Osmosis Trading 0% Higher This Week (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00006033 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $325.02 million and $6.44 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

