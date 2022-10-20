Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.88. 355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.
Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.