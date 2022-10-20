Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Analysts at Argus started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 109.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 436.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth $1,963,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

