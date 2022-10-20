Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

