Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.41 EPS.

OMI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a hold neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,176,000 after acquiring an additional 61,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

