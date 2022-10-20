Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $93.08 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

