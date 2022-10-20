Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.37. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,313 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGY. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,964,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

