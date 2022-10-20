Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.37. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 2,313 shares.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGY. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 7.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54.
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
