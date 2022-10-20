PancakeSwap Price Hits $4.44 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $650.99 million and approximately $35.21 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00023196 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 339,969,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,570,845 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

