Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 250,000 Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.98% of Invacare worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Invacare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Invacare Stock Performance

Invacare stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,253. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Invacare had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.