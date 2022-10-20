Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Cutera comprises about 1.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 2.13% of Cutera worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1,515.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period.

Cutera Stock Performance

CUTR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 4,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $903.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

