Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.38% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. 3,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $221.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 9,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $712,886.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,125.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

