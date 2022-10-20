Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 5.81% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 62 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,961. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 9,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $92,948.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,222.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,105 shares of company stock worth $144,882. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

