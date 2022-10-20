Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Masimo worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the first quarter worth $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after purchasing an additional 508,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Masimo by 5,103.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,573,000 after acquiring an additional 293,786 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Masimo by 32.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 277,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 89.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 259,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,932. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.93. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $112.07 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

