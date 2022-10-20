Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 1,700 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.48% of Jabil worth $33,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,939. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

