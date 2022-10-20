Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 2,900 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,059. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $165.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

