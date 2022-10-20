Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 4,700 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Fabrinet comprises approximately 3.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.55% of Fabrinet worth $46,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,271,000 after acquiring an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,001.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FN stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

