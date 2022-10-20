Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Takes Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 439,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAMP. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CalAmp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in CalAmp by 75.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CalAmp by 307.7% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 54,191 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,837.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,159.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wes Cummins bought 194,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,423,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,082,837.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,782. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

CAMP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.31. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

