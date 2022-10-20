Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 5,855 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

WERN stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

