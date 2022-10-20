Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

NYSE AEE opened at $78.56 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.