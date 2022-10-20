Parallel Advisors LLC Has $827,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $148.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.87 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

