Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

