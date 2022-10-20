Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 181.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after purchasing an additional 931,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unity Software Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on U. KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Unity Software to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

U stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.97. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

