Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,138 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE NVS opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.