Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

Shares of DE opened at $371.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

