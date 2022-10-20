Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.34% from the company’s previous close.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.09.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Price Performance

TSE:PKI traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.06. 720,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,927. The company has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.13. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$25.65 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at C$357,418.08. In related news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,418.08. Also, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.82 per share, with a total value of C$35,003.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 259,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,775,207.76. Insiders have purchased 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194 over the last 90 days.

About Parkland

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.