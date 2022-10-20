Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.09.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 720,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,927. Parkland has a one year low of C$25.65 and a one year high of C$39.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.68 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Parkland will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,644,151.10. In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.84 per share, with a total value of C$135,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562 shares in the company, valued at C$357,418.08. Also, Director James Pantelidis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.70 per share, with a total value of C$33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,644,151.10. Insiders acquired 12,435 shares of company stock valued at $415,194 over the last 90 days.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

