Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,369. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.09.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.