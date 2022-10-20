Patten & Patten Inc. TN Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.32 and its 200-day moving average is $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.63.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

