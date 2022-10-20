Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $102.09. 828,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,927,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

