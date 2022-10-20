Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ashland by 32.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.89. 3,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,152. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.