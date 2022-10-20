Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.78 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,564,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,980,000 after purchasing an additional 450,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.50.

American Tower Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,274. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.77. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.