Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 285 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $763.79.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,137.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $737.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $715.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

