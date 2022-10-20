Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 517 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $113.71. 16,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,097. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

