Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 6,015 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,956,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

