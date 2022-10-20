Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 46,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 76.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.92. 255,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,173,557. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 295.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

