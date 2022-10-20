Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.15. 34,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.