Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered Patterson Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 13,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,018. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.