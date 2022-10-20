Pax Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $11.99 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $943.68 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001274 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002042 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019838 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000180 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
