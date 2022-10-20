Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.98% of Paycom Software worth $165,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.93.

PAYC traded up $6.91 on Thursday, reaching $327.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,826. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.26 and its 200 day moving average is $319.99.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

