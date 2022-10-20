Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.82 and last traded at C$4.58. Approximately 69,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 90,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

Payfare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82.

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

Further Reading

