PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in PayPal by 83.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

Insider Activity

PayPal Price Performance

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,231,310. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

