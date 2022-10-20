PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.1% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. 395,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,231,310. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $273.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

