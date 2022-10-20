PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

Insider Activity

PayPal Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.07. 242,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,231,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

